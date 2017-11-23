The Anantara brand has been synonymous with luxury and bespoke travel experiences since its inception in 2001, from booking an entire island resort for your wedding, to organising an exclusive picnic on an elusive island. Starting off with one luxury seaside resort in Hua Hin, Thailand, Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas can be found in wanderlust-inducing locations such as China, Indonesia, the Maldives, Portugal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and Zambia. Anantara Spas in particular, have become sought-after destinations for relaxation and one-of-a kind sensory treatments: they possess the unique ability to completely immerse you in the soul of a destination.

Anantara Bazaruto, named Mozambique’s Best Resort Spa at the 2016 World Spa Awards, was our taste of the Anantara experience. It’s a just over one-and-a-half-hour flight from OR Tambo International Airport to Vilanculos Airport, and descending on the Mozambican island, the lush greenery, vast fields of palm trees, and crater-like pools of water look like the perfect establishing shot from an adventure film. The resort is nestled off the coast of Mozambique on Bazaruto Island, which can be reached by a 45-minute boat ride.

The first thing that strikes you about this island, apart from the enveloping, humid weather, is the overwhelmingly warm and humble, yet reserved disposition of the Mozambican people. As our island arrival time approached, our home for the next few days emerged from the topaz Bazaruto waters, revealing a pristine shore complete with local inhabitants performing songs and dances to introduce us to the Anantara spirit. After a few days of enjoying the activities available on the culminated in a visit to the spa for a day of the luxury pampering the resort is famed for.