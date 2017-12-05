TOP ACTIVITIES

Bazaruto is a mecca of adventure activities, but the most memorable are an afternoon horse ride along the beach, early-morning snorkelling for beautiful tropical fish, visiting the island village via a cultural drive, and sunset dune-boarding.

WHAT TO EAT

As well as the mind-blowing fresh seafood, which is a must, try something authentic to Mozambique. You cannot leave without having matapa, a traditional meal consisting of cassava leaves (with a similar texture to spinach) made into a stew-like consistency with coconut milk and mixed with shrimp, prawn, or crab, and shared with rice or pap.

Bazaruto’s hidden island oasis

We’ve found a new way to spa, as Anantara Bazaruto brings you a piece of Thailand, together with a little peace of mind
Travel
12 days ago

THE ONE THING TO TRY

A picnic on Pansy Island, a white sand bank in the middle of the ocean that opens up with the low tide, creating a private beach. As the tide returns in three to four hours, it completely disappears. A sunset cruise on a traditional dhow, enjoyed best with a glass of wine, is also a must.

WHERE TO SHOP

The resort is fairly limited in terms of shops, so spending your dollars or meticais at the resort’s curio shops is your best bet. Go for anything that is made from capulana fabric, which is available only in Mozambique.

HOW TO GET THERE

Airlink provides direct flights between Johannesburg and Vilanculos, as well as daily flights from Nelspruit to Vilanculos. Through its alliance with South African Airways (SAA), travellers can connect conveniently. Airlink is also a member of South African Airways Voyager loyalty programme. Book online, through a travel agent, or via SAA Central Reservations on

011 978 1111. flyairlink.com

You might also like...

Splendid isolation in Miavana, Madagascar

Nosy Ankao in northwestern Madagascar, part of the remote Loky Manambato protected area, is the perfect in-the-middle-of-nowhere location for Time + ...
Travel
7 days ago

Nothemba Mkhondo’s Maputo art diary

Explore the Mozambican capital through the visual language of its artists, sculptors, and painters
Travel
23 days ago

Travel guide: Get lost in the romance of Limpopo

From charming honeymoon hideaways in the misty mountains to luxury lodges in the heart of the bush, there are many ways to go about loving in Limpopo
Travel
2 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.