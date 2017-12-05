THE ONE THING TO TRY

A picnic on Pansy Island, a white sand bank in the middle of the ocean that opens up with the low tide, creating a private beach. As the tide returns in three to four hours, it completely disappears. A sunset cruise on a traditional dhow, enjoyed best with a glass of wine, is also a must.

WHERE TO SHOP

The resort is fairly limited in terms of shops, so spending your dollars or meticais at the resort’s curio shops is your best bet. Go for anything that is made from capulana fabric, which is available only in Mozambique.

HOW TO GET THERE

Airlink provides direct flights between Johannesburg and Vilanculos, as well as daily flights from Nelspruit to Vilanculos. Through its alliance with South African Airways (SAA), travellers can connect conveniently. Airlink is also a member of South African Airways Voyager loyalty programme. Book online, through a travel agent, or via SAA Central Reservations on

011 978 1111. flyairlink.com