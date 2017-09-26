GO TOBOGGANING Yes it sounds pretty bizarre, but if you head up the Long Tom Pass to the lovely Misty Mountain, you can go tobogganing in the Slowveld! The Long Tom Toboggan is Africa’s only alpine coaster (sommerrodelbahn) and is the longest toboggan run in Africa with an impressive 1.7 km track. Catch a thrill as you twist and turn through the wild flowers and forest, reaching a speed of up to 45 km an hour.
BUY CONTEMPORARY CERAMICS Bosch Ceramic Studio is set under beautiful old trees and is one of White River’s finest studios. The whole property is a massive gallery both inside and out. There are three Bosches involved – Anton and his wife Hanlie and their daughter Nina. Anton’s work is includes porcelain vases and bowls, wall murals, tiles, ink drawings; Hanlie’s ceramics are hand built pieces and sculptures, as well as tiles, plates, jugs and platters, functional.figurines of dancers and gymnasts, as well as clay heads with otherworldly expressions. Their daughter Nina makes fabulous porcelain jewellery Bosch Studios is a walk-in studio open to the public from 9am to 4pm on weekdays and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.