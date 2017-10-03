Romance under the stars By day it’s the gentle rhythms of the African bush; by night it’s the endless galaxy. Combine your romance with a stargazing safari on this Romance under the Stars package in the Timbavati, which is one of the oldest and most beautiful spots on the western edge of the Kruger. Stay at Ngala Tented Camp which is shaded by ancient trees on the banks of the Nlharalumi riverbed. The lodge has a 60s retro feel and if you’re feeling flighty, spend the night in a luxury hide overlooking a dam. Go on game drives to explore the wild reaches where the game viewing is excellent; lie back and enjoy the night skies. Learn about the Southern Cross, Orion, Jupiter and Saturn, African stellar legends. From deep within the African bush the stars are clearer and more brilliant and the soundtrack is the sound of night birds, hyenas, lion and the wild.

Do it with the Birds One of Limpopo’s premier birding destinations, Kurisa Moya Nature Lodge is also a fine place for eco-romance, offering an utterly charming solar-powered, sustainably-built cottage for two with dramatic views of the Kudu River’s Valley. Thoro Boloka is made out of stone and wooden lintels the farm and painted in earthy colours, and from around here you will see some of the sexiest sunrises and sunsets. This is walking, strolling, chilling country. Take a guided hike of the indigenous forests with expert birder David Letsoalo perchance to see the elusive Narina Trogon and other endemic forest treasures. Kurisa Moya will arrange forest picnics and romantic dinners. They’ve been voted one of Africa’s finest, most sustainable and responsible lodges, and that certainly hits the soul spot.