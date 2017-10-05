Meet Monkey 47. In an age where every cult classic has its critic, it’s astounding how effusive and across-the-board the praise for this primate-inspired tipple has been…

From Forbes Magazine: “An extraordinarily sophisticated tour de force,” to esteemed critic Robert M. Parker: “The greatest gin I have ever tasted. If ever a gin deserves 100 points, it’s this.”

Having recently attended the memorable South African launch of this gin, I must humbly join the ranks and agree.

To understand what sets this spirit apart, let’s go back to the beginning…

The story of Monkey 47 starts with an Indian-born Englishman stationed in Germany after World War 2. Inspired by the Black Forest, his British heritage, as well as the flavours of India, he set out to create a complex gin like no other, naming it Max the Monkey (after an actual monkey he befriended at the Berlin Zoo).

Fast forward half a century to 2006, and Alexander Stein, scion of the Jacobi Brandy dynasty, was told of the existence of an extraordinary gin recipe from the Black Forest. Intrigued by the idea of producing a Black Forest gin, based entirely on regional ingredients, the fabled Monkey was slowly brought back to life.