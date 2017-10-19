There’s something irresistible about a wine that knows how to blush. From a pale tinge of salmon to vibrant hot pink, rosé has risen to become a much-loved member of the wine family… particularly in SA, where sales have trebled over recent years.

Made from any red grape (from Pinotage to Pinot Noir) rosé can be as varied in style, taste and colour as their red wine cousins. There are also three major ways to produce rosé wine: skin contact, saignée or blending. And what’s more, rosé wines can be made still, semi-sparkling or sparkling, possessing a wide range of sweetness levels.