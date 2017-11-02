My love affair with the Cape Winelands began 25 years ago. It turned into a livelihood and to this day, remains one of the great passions of my life. I particularly enjoy crisscrossing vast tracks of land (from Constantia in the south to the far reaches of the West Coast) in search of those rare gems that are not available to the general public.

This never-ending search for the finest wines the Cape has to offer has led to me forging lasting relationships with some of its leading winemakers - enabling me to select exclusive bottlings of special tanks and barrels just for your enjoyment.

This year’s Wade Bales Winemaker Selection comprises 8 outstanding, limited release vintages…