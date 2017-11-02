This year’s Wade Bales Winemaker Selection comprises 8 outstanding, limited release vintages
My love affair with the Cape Winelands began 25 years ago. It turned into a livelihood and to this day, remains one of the great passions of my life. I particularly enjoy crisscrossing vast tracks of land (from Constantia in the south to the far reaches of the West Coast) in search of those rare gems that are not available to the general public.

This never-ending search for the finest wines the Cape has to offer has led to me forging lasting relationships with some of its leading winemakers - enabling me to select exclusive bottlings of special tanks and barrels just for your enjoyment.

Arco Laarman Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2015 (previously Glen Carlou)
An outstanding blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot combine to create a balanced and well structured, medium-bodied red wine.

Style: Fruity and smooth
Serve At: 16-18 Deg
Drink By: Enjoy during 2023
Pair With: Slow roasted beef short rib, lamb shanks or a rich Osso Bucco

Rianie Strydom Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (Haskell Vineyards)
This is a vibrant, fruity and expressive wine, with medium palate weight and lots of berry flavours.

Style: Fresh and smooth
Serve At: 16-18 Deg
Drink By: Within 6 years from harvest
Pair With: Fillet Mignon with a rich balsamic glaze or Moussaka

Louis Strydom Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (Ernie Els Wines)
Offering a spicy, savoury richness, Cabernet Sauvignon adds structure and a classy finish to this superb red blend.

Style: Rich and juicy
Serve At: 16-18 Deg
Drink By: Within 5 years from harvest
Pair With: Venison, Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Tuna or roasted game

Miles Mossop Malbec Merlot 2016 (Tokara)
Heady aromas of ripe prunes, red currants and cedar wood lead to a wild savoury note on the palate, with red currant jelly, savoury meats and dried wild herb notes on the mid-palate. The finish is punctuated by firm, dry, lingering tannins.

Style: Medium-bodied and elegant
Serve At: 16-18 Deg
Drink By: Enjoy now through to 2023
Pair With: Venison Pie or any game dish

JD Pretorius Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2017 (Steenberg Vineyards)
Lovely notes of lime and freshly cut grass jump out of the glass followed by faint smacks of tangerine and passionfruit. The palate is bright and crisp with notes of guava and passionfruit as well as some lovely mineral and smoky tones.

Style: Crisp and vibrant
Serve At: 7-9 Deg
Drink By: Within the next 3 to 5 years
Pair With: Game, fish grilled over the coals or tomato based dishes and fresh summer salads

Brad Paton Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Buitenverwachting)
A Sauvignon Blanc that expresses sublime yellow fruit characters of melon, apple, and gooseberries.

Style: Fruity and fresh
Serve At: 7-9 Deg
Drink By: Within 4 years from harvest
Pairs With: Seafood, poultry and fresh garden salads

Richard Kershaw Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Richard Kershaw Wines)
A striking array of aromatics include guava, mango-lime and lemons. Notable intensity of flavour is followed through onto the palate with juicy, fleshy tropical-centric fruits such as granadilla, dried mango, soft pear and a hint of litchi and apple.

Style: Easy drinking and fruity
Serve At: 7-9 Deg
Drink By: Within 3 years from harvest
Pairs With: A creamy carbonara dish with Pancetta or seared tuna served with a wasabi mayonnaise

Boela Gerber Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2017 (Groot Constantia Estate)
Ripe, tropical fruits like pineapple and melon dominate the nose which conceals an underlying herbaceous character. The ripe fruit characters follow onto the palate, while the crisp acidity leaves a clean finish.

Style: Fresh, crisp and zesty
Serve At: 7-9 Deg
Drink By: Enjoy now through to 2022
Pair With: Chicken and lemongrass sugarcane skewers or coconut crusted Tofu with a spicy mango cucumber topping

The Wade Bales Winemaker Selection Series can be purchased at wadebales.co.za.

Wade Bales is the Founder of The Wine Society:
wadebaleswinesociety.co.za

