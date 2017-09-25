What is the process of making a handcrafted Flagship Handbags bag? For a completely bespoke handbag, the client will supply us with either a sketch/photo or similar idea of what they want. We will discuss with them the details, what is important to them, the dimensions, length of straps, number of pockets. We will talk colour and hardware. Next we will cut a pattern for their chosen shape and style. An accurate quote can now be given. When the go ahead is received we can move on to the next stage.

As each bag is potentially a one off, the most time consuming and difficult part is actually working out the best proportions for a bag and the construction method to be used in creating it. Where do you want it stiffened, where must it fold, which stitching or attachments must be done in which order. There is no prototype to work on. It’s the real deal from step one.

We will then begin to cut the leather, prepare the pieces, and add any embellishments, pockets etc. and start the stitching process. The actual construction should be completed in a week. The handbag could be collected or shipped depending on its destination.

Your new website allows consumers to customise their handbags, what inspired you to re-launch your website with this customised focus? As much as Flagship has always offered a bespoke service, I became aware of how many people are not sure what they like or want or are nervous of making the wrong decision. They feel more comfortable if they can make a choice based on a visual representation rather than their own imagination. The inspiration behind adding the ‘Create your own bag’ facility to our new website was to help people with their decision, it can even just be used as a starting point, and evolve into a more complex design along the way. I have a sample of each of the styles made up so if a client lives locally they can come to inspect them at our showroom as well as see the different leathers.

Are your bags completely bespoke and custom creations or do you also produce Ready-To Wear/seasonal collections? In the past I have done collections, for a particular event, eg S.A. Fashion Week, Design Indaba or even just a seasonal open day. With the new site I have decided to concentrate solely on custom made. Having said that I will always have the need to create something from my own imagination every so often, so I imagine I will continue with that when time permits.

What inspires your design process? This is a difficult question to answer. It is more often not a conscious decision, but a subconscious collection of titbits, either from reading, photographs, or firsthand experiences, intermingled with an awareness of shape, form and colour.

Your favourite bag trend for Spring/Summer 2017/2018? As much as I love all things minimalist, my favourite trend is embellished handbags. Alternatively accessorising a plain handbag with additional features, particularly the trend of detachable braid “guitar straps” for handbags. If you have one suitable handbag you can totally change its personality for different occasions by adding a different strap, a coloured tassel or two, or even a scarf tied on the strap.