How will you be spending the festive season this year? Christmas for my husband, Douw, and I is all about family so we will spend Christmas Eve with our family, which includes my two sisters, Colleen and Sharon. Every year, we head to our game farm Shambala in the Waterberg for some rest and relaxation to see in the new year.

What are your top style tips when it comes to selecting jewellery for everyday wear vs a formal event? I say, forget all the rules! Wear what you love, no matter the time of day. Just have fun and experiment. We live but once, so enjoy!

How did you feel in the Charles Greig Colour Di Positano Bella Donna earrings? Like a princess!

What advice would you give to someone who is about to go jewellery shopping? Choose a credible jeweller who has an impeccable reputation. Don’t get taken in by any sharks.

If you could only wear one piece of jewellery for the rest of your life, what would it be? My wedding ring. It is forever.

What piece of jewellery is on your wish list this year? The Charles Greig Colour Di Positano Bella Donna earrings, naturally. (I hope that my husband reads this!)