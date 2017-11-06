Do you recall where your love of making things began? I’ve always made things. I remember going on holiday with my friends around the age of 11 or 12; on the days I wasn’t surfing I was fixing things at their parent’s houses like webbing on furniture, things that often their parents couldn’t get around to.

Whose teaching has had the biggest impact on the way you do things? A combination of my mother and my father.

And what did you learn? My mom was of the attitude that everything could be done in-house, I remember her teaching me how to put putty into windows for example. My dad taught me a way of thinking that was more applied; he wasn’t very hands on, he was more intuitive about how things could be done in a different way. It’s a very potent way of thinking, because you don’t have the baggage of people who do things in a set way. I’ve ended up with a combination of pure pragmatism from my mother and lateral thinking from my father.

The majority of your work has been produced in mild steel, why is that? I started out on the back of my dad’s business, he was in industrial fasteners and all of them were mild steel based. I’m quite applied-knowledge minded, so I came across processes and used those to make things outside of the existing industry.

I’ve made things out of hundreds of other materials, but I keep coming back to mild steel, because it’s undervalued and overlooked. When I started making mild steel furniture, there was a lot of it in the market, but it was mostly wrought iron or painted, it was never an expression of what the material really was. I was always struck when I saw mild steel at mills or suppliers; it had an intrinsic beauty and all this patterning that was incidental to its making. It was something that I wanted to explore. In many ways I like to put a piece of material to use, make something out of it in such a way that the material qualities can remain.