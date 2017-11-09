You recently won the Cape Wool SA designer challenge, what inspired this collection? I was inspired by ancient labyrinths. I love the idea of a single path to a centre and a single path out again and the geometries found in these old labyrinths are really beautiful.

Tell us more about your collection: What are the key pieces and what makes it different to past collections? The pom pom parka and the bell-sleeved lasercut jacket are absolute must haves. The collection is more layered than other recent ranges. The fabric combinations are more diverse. We often make use of laser-cutting but we used machine embroidery for the first time this season. The use of wool also added a new dimension. Wool is very diverse. I had fun playing with different textures and we also deconstructed some of the fabrics to create more texture.

What was the process of making this collection? The nature of the challenge required beautiful presentation drawings. I always start with drawings but these were very detailed and as a result every look was fully realised prior to cutting. The next step was cutting panels of wool and having it either embroidered or laser-cut. The laser-cut panels were then appliquéd onto mesh or sometimes another layer of wool. These processes really elevated the collection and set it apart.