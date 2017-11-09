Who’s is the person behind the name? Alima Bello. Retail obsessed, lifestyle curator, minimalist encourager and Africa promoter.

Where did it all begin? It all began in 2008 in Kumasi, Ghana. It had become increasingly difficult to find anything I wanted to wear in any of the local shops and retail outlets so I started designing my own pieces. Initially, I started by giving designs to my mother’s seamstress to make for me. During this period, I studied the art of design and pattern making. As my interest grew – I extended the clothing being produced to friends and family. Two years after that, I quit working for our family business, moved to Accra to take a part time course in pattern drafting and now here we are.

Where does the name come from? The brand name Bello Edu is a combination of the two original partners of my business. When I moved to Accra, I linked up with a friend and formalised the business. We later realised our aesthetic tastes and visions for the brand were quite different. I took the name and Bello Edu is now owned and run by me.