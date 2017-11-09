Where do you call home? Accra, Ghana. But my roots are wherever my clothing is sold. That’s the beauty of retail: It gives me the opportunity to be every woman at every given time.
Clicks or bricks and mortar? Bricks and mortar.
Do you have global customers? Tell us more. Yes, the Bello Edu womens brand is in different cities across the globe through a variety of touch points (in multi brand stores and through brand specific distributors). We also have a website that allows access to clients who aren’t in Ghana to fit and buy our clothes.
Tell us about summer 2017/8: This summer is all about travel, good food and falling in love. There’s nothing more beautiful than a distinctive, beautifully executed outfit with impeccable fabric, impeccable tailoring – timelessly elegant to fit any and every type of lifestyle. In travelling for inspiration for this new line, I found myself trying to encapsulate the essence of being a nomad. It gave me the opportunity to fall in love – many times over, to be educated and educate everyone I met and, more so, to be fearless. That is what you will see with every item that comes out of the summer 2017/18 resort and prive collection from Bello Edu. An item of clothing you can look back in ten years and still love.