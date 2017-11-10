When the set was unveiled in Paris earlier this year, the miner herself was flown in, as Scheufele wanted her to witness the beautiful results of her discovery.

Scheufele feels strongly that women’s attitudes to fine jewellery have changed in recent years, with diamonds worn as much with jeans and T-shirts as they are on the red carpet.

“Women are also buying their own jewellery now, and they know what they like,” she emphasises. Chopard is well known for dressing many leading women for the red carpet, and Scheufele says her experience has been that each one of these stars has had a very clear idea of what she was prepared to wear.

This new mood was reflected in the collections that Chopard launched at the Baselworld watch and jewellery show earlier this year. The Ice Cube collection, for instance, is a modern set of designs with clean lines aimed at the younger market, with Rihanna as the face of the campaign.

But there’s been a touch of nostalgia too, with 1970s favourites including tiger’s eye, malachite, and onyx all making an appearance in the Happy Hearts collection. Scheufele remembers how popular these stones were in the Chopard collections of her youth, and when she spotted them again while walking through the Chopard museum, she decided it was time to revisit the company’s heritage.