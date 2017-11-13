Sir John is currently in South Africa to host beauty masterclasses with Woolworths for their W Beauty label, as well as to style the makeup at SA Fashion Week.
We caught up with him and asked him to share some A-list beauty tips:
How can women use makeup to make the most of their features? Statement lips look great on most women, then treat your brows as a feature. Highlighters, luminisers and bronzers have different effects, so use your skin as a feature. I always advise tons of mascara.
Is there a red lipstick that looks good on everyone? There are so many different complexions from Harlem to Hong Kong.
When you want your skin to pop or your tan to come alive, choose an orange-based red.
Tomato red will make your skin look healthier.
If you want your teeth to look really, really white and your smile to illuminate, go for a blue-based red from raspberry to dark Merlot.
What's your most requested Beyoncé look? The 2017 Grammys.