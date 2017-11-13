Sir John is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the world. His star-studded client list includes the likes of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Viola Davis, Joan Smalls, Chrissy Teigen, Margot Robbie and Beyoncé.

He's worked with Queen B on tour and also does her makeup for major red-carpet events. "I'm the last person Beyoncé sees before performing in a stadium filled with 80,000 people, and she feels comfortable knowing I'm obsessing over every little detail," he says.

"Beyoncé and I work well together because I respect her formula. It's important to know your client's style and the essence of who they are. The wardrobe and hair create the look. Makeup is the icing on the cake.

"For concerts she lets me do whatever I want. But for a cover story there's a director and a fashion editor that will want her to look a specific way. Then I bring my secret sauce to the look."