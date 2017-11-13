What does a master’s degree in fine arts qualify you to do? For sculptor Beth Armstrong, this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for visual art, it landed her a job at Montblanc, the German manufacturer of luxury writing instruments and watches. Not as a designer, but simply as a store assistant at the company’s V&A Waterfront outlet. But that was six years ago.

Armstrong’s journey to art world visibility and early acclaim was, not atypically, circuitous. Disheartened by her circumstances, which included lacklustre representation from her former dealer, Armstrong fired her gallery in 2012, quit her day job and moved back to Joburg. Working from her mother’s house in Lombardy East, she plodded along, producing small trees out of welded wire and tin copper binding.

Armstrong’s travelling award show, which is titled in perpetuum and currently on view at the National Gallery in Cape Town, includes a new stainless steel example of this popular work from her repertoire.

“I started making trees for fun,” Armstrong told me in 2011. “There was little theoretical or conceptual impetus behind their creation.” She was fascinated by the positive reaction they produced in collectors. “I don’t get questioned on the meaning of the object. I think this is because almost everyone has some personally meaningful relationship to trees. It is possibly one of the broadest and ubiquitous signifiers.”