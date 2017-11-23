Whisky is quite the epic story, defined by dramatic gestures, grand inventions, skulduggery and poetic licence.

It has risen from the ashes, seen better days, fought the odds and survived as an outlaw. It inhabits mythical locations and invokes majestic memories. But for this story to resonate it needs a lead character equal to, perhaps greater than, its intrinsically complex palate.

Yossi Schwartz is one such character. Until he recently resigned as group chairman of Y&R Africa, he left an indelible signature in the world of advertising. Now he's telling a more private tale, one that he launches into within minutes of us meeting.

A natural storyteller, Schwartz, pictured, pitches his voice perfectly. He pauses with an assured mastery of suspense and leans forward ever so slightly. He speaks of an obsession that caught fire some 20 years ago. The seductive nose. The explosive taste. That mesmerising finish. Whisky promised depth... and in he dived, caught up by an insatiable quest to know, savour and experience it all.

He collected. He fell for the Japanese. He got hooked on sherry and gave his heart to peat. And then, after abandoning plans to make his own whisky, he toured Scotland and met the owners of its finest distilleries.