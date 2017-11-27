Marcus Desando has lived his life "in pursuit of being better than the day before". The new CEO of the Arts and Culture Trust (ACT) is a renowned tenor and director, and former CEO of Gauteng Opera, which he revolutionised into a contemporary, financially sustainable platform for all South Africans.

With a master’s degree in business science, Desando brings his artistry and commitment to developing the arts into a well-run, profitable business to ACT — SA’s leading independent arts funding and development agency, funded by the Nedbank Arts Affinity.

"Arts and culture — or the creative industry — are contributing about 2.9% of SA’s GDP and it could be far more if we reposition the creative industry as an industry with high value," Desando says.

"We need the corporates, government and all citizens to realise the kind of impact they can make if they become supporters and consumers of the creative sector. It’s about far more than entertainment, it’s about the economic and emotional upliftment of our country in areas where we excel."

His distinctive voice, drive and ability emerged in Mamelodi where he grew up in a family of singers: "My grandfather, Lot Selepe, started the tradition of singing together as a family every Wednesday night, including church hymns. So talent was learnt the traditional way," says Desando, who attributes his career success to Jacob Phetla, the chorus master at the NGK church in Mamelodi that his family attended.

"I started singing in the church choir at 13 where I also started learning to read music. If it wasn’t for Jacob Phetla, who is still a chorus master in what is now the Uniting Reformed Church, I wouldn’t be where I am today. He allowed me to be a maverick, to express myself to the full and to take over the church choir."