With the festive season in full swing, it’s time to bust out the bubbly and celebrate! But before you raise your glass to toast the good times, here’s all you need to know about the difference between Champagne, Method Cap Classique and Sparkling Wine…

CHAMPAGNE

Sparkling wines are produced worldwide, but many legal structures reserve the word Champagne exclusively for sparkling wines from the Champagne region, made in accordance with Comité Interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne regulations. They include codification of the most suitable growing places and a lengthy set of requirements specifying most aspects of viticulture. This includes pruning, vineyard yield, the degree of pressing, and the time that wine must remain on its lees before bottling. Only when a wine meets these requirements may it be labelled Champagne.

METHODE CAP CLASSIQUE (MCC)

The South African version of Champagne is known as Cap Classique. Using the exact same method, this bubbly is made by creating a second fermentation in the bottle. The result? A sparkling wine that’s every bit as impressive, but at a fraction of its French cousin’s price tag. As the fastest growing wine category in the country, doubling its production every 5 years, it’s not just South Africans that are reaping the benefits of our outstanding MCC, but the rest of the world too – with just under a third of our MCC bottles popped outside of the country each year.