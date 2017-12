In 2013 Moleskine was listed on the Milan stock exchange. Then in February this year all the shares were bought by Belgian car importer, D’Ieteren in a deal that valued the company at €510m. Sebregondi is no longer a director but runs the company’s new Moleskine Foundation, which focuses on “quality education”, fostering critical thinking particularly in African countries.

The foundation also supports Wiki-Africa training, enabling Wikipedia contributors from African communities. The goal is to redress the balance: much existing material about Africa has been written “by those in the global north. Real local stories about emerging movements and accounts of the past, told by those who actually lived it, have very little visibility”.

Wherever you are in the world, the appeal of a $20 notebook that is no more functional than a $2 one remains a puzzling conundrum. According to David Sax, author of The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter, Moleskines carry an aspirational quality. Like the Apple Mac, these notebooks allow an asset manager to play the architect, to signal in shorthand that they belong to Sebregondi’s tribe of new creatives.

The flipside of this is that for some Moleskines are the embodiment of liberal smugness. Sebregondi would not deny that what she is selling is a lifestyle. “We began 20 years ago saying ‘These are the legendary notebooks of Picasso, Hemingway, Chatwin’, and within a few years we could say ‘These are the notebooks used by the architects, designers, writers of today’ .”

Would-be Hemingways and Chatwins are likely unaware of the company’s new ownership, apparently the byproduct of near-saturation in the Belgian car market. Might Moleskine itself be in danger of reaching saturation point? Selling the idea of belonging to a creative elite becomes harder when your accountant brings a Moleskine to his Monday meeting. Some top designers are turning to more obscure brands.

“There is always the risk of losing the spirit,” Sebregondi says. “But I believe the secret is to offer always new things or a new approach, or to grow with your story.” Her successors in the business may be wise to heed her advice; as Moleskines become ever more ubiquitous, observers may learn not to judge a book by its cover.

Favourite thing

Sebregondi, a poet as much as a businesswoman, chooses a collection of 10 French sonnets, by Raymond Queneau. Titled One Hundred Thousand Billion Sonnets, the lines of each sonnet are cut out to enable mix-and-match by the reader, evoking a literary fridge magnet collection. There are 14 lines and 140 verses with which to create 100,000bn poems. “It’s a simple object. But with 100 words we can compose hugely complex thoughts. It gives me this sense of extraordinary possibility that is born from small things.”