Lambros is a self-professed bag and shoe fanatic, and has managed to amass a fairly impressive collection over the years. She can still remember her first luxury handbag purchase, and the charming story behind it. At the time, Lambros was a buyer for Edgars, where she worked for 20 years. On a business trip to New York, she paced the vast expanse of the notorious Saks Fifth Avenue floor that is dedicated to handbags and accessories, weighing up the respective merits of the bags on show. “I finally decided I was buying The Muse Bag by Yves St Laurent; it had just come out, this was a while ago,” Lambros says. But at the last minute, a friend persuaded her to forgo Saks in favour of enjoying the full experience — the champagne, the coddling — at a standalone Yves St Laurent store.

The anecdote culminates with Lambros and her enthusiastic colleague stranded in the middle of an unexpected snowstorm on Fifth Avenue, an enormous Yves St Laurent bag in tow, trying in vain to hail a yellow cab. “But all the Town Cars stopped instead, because we had this huge Yves St Laurent bag. Meanwhile, we were living off boiled eggs,” she recalls, chuckling. “The town cars must have thought we were these rich New Yorkers, shopping in the blizzard, but in reality we were just a pair of South African Edgars buyers.”

LAMBROS RECOMMENDS

CITY THAT INSPIRES YOU? I love Paris. I’m fortunate enough to go to Paris often, for work, but every time I go there, the landmarks are so inspiring — the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower — you’re just reminded of the history. I love the energy, the lifestyle, the romance, the food. It also inspires me for work, because I interact with numerous brands in Paris — I see both sides of it.

A BOOK YOU THINK EVERYBODY SHOULD READ? I actually love a book by Nancy Kline called Time to Think. Whether you’re a parent, or a businesswoman, or someone wanting self-development, it’s such an insightful book about how we should allow people to think — we finish their sentences, we think we know what they’re going to say. It’s one of the most interesting books I’ve read.

THE FIRST ITEM OF CLOTHING YOU REALLY LOVED? This is quite embarrassing. I was probably about 15 or 16. I was living in Zimbabwe, and when I visited South Africa, I bought a purple “boiler suit”, which is now a “onesie”, I think. I bought it from Smiley Blue, and I just thought that I was a fashion queen. It was so edgy: from Joburg, going back to Bulawayo. So that was the one