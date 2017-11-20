The last music you downloaded? The Soil, discovered at the last Grahamstown Festival.
The experience you are eyeing next? A good vacation with family and friends.
The one item you will always find in your fridge? Fruit juice.
The best gift you’ve given recently? Flight tickets to South Africa.
And the best one you’ve received? To be appointed as the French ambassador to South Africa.
The place that inspires you and why? My country house in the South of France. Peace and beauty.
A recent special find? The new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town, with its fascinating architecture and exciting collection. I am impressed by the vitality of contemporary art in South Africa.
The last item you added to your wardrobe? A tailor-made grey suit.
Favourite city and why? Toulouse, in Southern France, for its ideal mix: culture, nice people, architecture, quality of life, hi-tech, rugby, fine weather, and great surroundings.