The one indulgence you would never forgo? Daily chats with my children via WhatsApp and Skype. They are in Paris. Our good luck is that there is no time difference.

The grooming staples you are never without? Hermès Eau d’Orange Verte and Avène Aftershave balm.

Your all-time favourite gadget? My Kindle.

The single object you would never part with? Books.

Your favourite drink? Rosé Champagne.

The restaurant you frequent most often? The French residence.

Your personal style signifier? My Montblanc fountain pen.

The last thing you bought and loved? A motorbike. South Africa is a perfect country for riding.

Your favourite timepiece and why? An old Impec watch. It was already a nice vintage item when my father gave it to me. I was six. I still wear it on special occasions.

An unforgettable place you’ve travelled to in the past year? The Cape of Good Hope. A mythical place, before and after you have been there.

The book on your bedside table? The Fortunes of Africa, by Martin Meredith.

The last meal that truly impressed you? A recent culinary journey hosted by young South African chef Wandile Mabaso, at the SA Culinary Club.