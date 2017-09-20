Gary Cotterell
The Primaries appear to be giving Millennial Pink a much-welcomed kick in the slacks if catwalk showings are anything to go by. A timeless classic, Blue is my fashion favourite and has been around for a few seasons but was one of the stand-out trends for luxury watches this year.

It was the signature colour of artist Henri Matisse and along with its siblings Red and Yellow, can be both serious and playful. Blue is cool, calm, collected and symbolic of a spiritual high. It’s the wild yonder’s ‘Sunray Blue’ above and ‘Opaline Blue’ ocean below. Blue is about confidence and also instills a sense of trust.

As an alternative to regular black and white, a dial dedicated to Blue brings a sporty yet elegant splash of colour to your wrist, which will definitely not go unnoticed.

Try one of these for size as Blue is here to stay:

•   Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950 3 Days Automatic Bronzo, 47mm brushed bronze case, automatic mechanical movement P.9010 calibre, water resistant to 300m. 

•   Girard-Perregaux Laureato, 42 mm stainless steel case and bracelet, water resistance to 100m, Ref GP01800-0008 mechanical self-winding movement. 

•   Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver 42mm stainless steel on rubber strap. Self-winding manufacture Calibre 3120, water resistant to 300m. 

•   Zenith Heritage 146, 38mm stainless steel case and leather strap. El Primero Calibre 4069 chronomaster. 

•   Breitling Superocean Heritage II dive watch featuring the Breitling Caliber 13, officially chronometer-certified by the COSC. 

•   Hamilton Ventura, celebrates 60th anniversary of the world’s first electrical, battery powered watch. Stainless steel with denim print and quartz movement. 

•   Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe 38mm dive watch inspired by a 1950s original, with in-house automatic Calibre 1315 movement. 

•   Michel Herbelin Newport Connect Ladies 35mm polished rose gold PVD case with mother of pearl dial and Swiss quartz MMT 281-L247 movement. 

•   Ressence Type 3N ‘Night Blue’ 44mm Grade 5 titanium case. Powered by self-winding patented ROCS 3.3 — Ressence Orbital Convex System — module driven by the minute axle of a customised 2824/2 base calibre. 

•   TAG Heuer Aquaracer ‘Opaline Blue’ Camouflage with 43mm sand-blasted Grade 2 titanium case, covered with black PVD.  Features automatic Calibre 5 movement. 

•   Longines Master Collection, 42mm steel case with ‘Sunray Blue’ dial on stainless steel bracelet. Fitted with an automatic L888 caliber movement. 

•   Tissot Excellence with 40mm 18K gold case and Swiss ETA quartz movement.  

•   Rado True Thinline Colours with 39mm polished blue high-tech ceramic case, monobloc construction and bracelet. Swiss ETA quartz movement. 

•   IWC Da Vinci Automatic 36mm stainless steel case with ‘Midnight Blue’ dial on blue alligator strap. Features Calibre 35111 automatic, self-winding movement. 

•   Rolex Datejust 41 features 41mm stainless steel and 18K white gold case. Equipped with calibre 3235 movement. 

•   Tudor Pelagos with 42mm titanium and steel case with satin finish on titanium bracelet. Powered by calibre MT5612 movement and guaranteed to a depth of 500m — equipped with a helium escape valve. Unidirectional bezel in titanium and ceramic matt blue disc. 

•   Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M with stainless steel 41.5mm case on a stainless steel bracelet and powered by the Master Co-Axial calibre 8500. 

