The Primaries appear to be giving Millennial Pink a much-welcomed kick in the slacks if catwalk showings are anything to go by. A timeless classic, Blue is my fashion favourite and has been around for a few seasons but was one of the stand-out trends for luxury watches this year.

It was the signature colour of artist Henri Matisse and along with its siblings Red and Yellow, can be both serious and playful. Blue is cool, calm, collected and symbolic of a spiritual high. It’s the wild yonder’s ‘Sunray Blue’ above and ‘Opaline Blue’ ocean below. Blue is about confidence and also instills a sense of trust.

As an alternative to regular black and white, a dial dedicated to Blue brings a sporty yet elegant splash of colour to your wrist, which will definitely not go unnoticed.

Try one of these for size as Blue is here to stay:

• Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950 3 Days Automatic Bronzo, 47mm brushed bronze case, automatic mechanical movement P.9010 calibre, water resistant to 300m.