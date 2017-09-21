In 1957, Omega released three professional timepieces that would all become absolute classics: the Seamaster 300, the Railmaster and the Speedmaster.

Sixty years later, in 2017, Omega is paying tribute to these three mechanical masterpieces by releasing special 60th-anniversary editions of each model, boasting sophisticated styling combined with Omega’s legendary high-tech performance. We’re in love with the brown and tan dials.

The watches come in presentation boxes inspired by the original 1957 packaging. Each watch is limited to 3,557 pieces and comes with both two spare straps: a leather and a nato strap. Did someone mention Christmas?