For as long as I can recall, Lidewij Edelkoort, one of the world’s most famous trend forecasters has been a guest at the annual Design Indaba, peddling her multifarious forecasts to the delight of hungry homemakers and unimaginative designers. She is without doubt an incredible storyteller and the creator of the most seductive imagery, which might even put the most talented Instagrammers to shame — there is good reason why her annual trend publications are bibles to brand strategists and designers the world-over.

With the changing media landscape, everyone is now a photographer/commentator and we are easily captivated by imagery on social media. In the plethora of portraits normally of the selfie kind one does find the unique, individualistic style statements of the current generation. Refreshingly perhaps, Edelkoort believes we are going to see some change. Through ‘Portraits of Time’, her latest work for Rado, she identifies four style statements which not only accompany the Swiss watchmaker’s latest collection but also reflect the shifting zeitgeist.

“Society is developing a taste for portraits, moving away from the ubiquitous selfie and symbolising a moment of great focus, where the essential becomes coveted and quality governs,” she says. “In this moment of great focus, four themes emerge: poetry, memory, comfort and design – all of which center around quality, durability and a discovery of personal style.”

The selfie is dead. Long live the more considered (read: indulgent) portrait?

Featured watch: Rado's thinnest-ever timepieces the True Thinline collection comes in four elegant monochrome high-tech ceramic variations – inky blue, forest green, lunar grey and chocolate brown. Only 4.9mm thin with ETA quartz movement.