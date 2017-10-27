Unique, love-forever jewellery is not easy to come by. But if you’re looking to invest in a few new eye-catching pieces, then you need look no further than Instagram. We’ve done the browsing and here are six South African designers that have our feed satisfyingly colourful with plenty of statement accessories.

KIRSTEN GOSS

Whether you’re a magpie for colourful stones, or eye-catching geometric shapes, Kirsten Goss’s latest collection ‘Vay-Kay’ will have you salivating this summer. Be seduced by pieces like ‘room service’, ‘do not distrub’, and ‘sex on the beach’ – apparently, all inspired by Kirsten’s upcoming trip to Banyan Tree in the Seychelles this December.

Style Notes: Luxe spun golds mixed with vibrant rich gemstones will only add to your post-beach glow. Swoosh your hair up and show them off.