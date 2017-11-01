I love flying. Reaching new heights and destinations, the G-force at take off is enough to get me excited. You won’t, however, find me plummeting from a plane but I will dive to the extreme depths of the ocean. That is, as deep as my PADI license will allow me. It’s been a while since my last dive and I miss the quiet, the inquisitive stares from fish and the wild blue yonder-ness of it all.

Having grown up in East London, there wasn’t a term that went by without a primary school visit to the local museum with its dusty dioramas of the natural and cultural sort. I was continuously reminded of the mysteries of the deep by its most famous resident, the type specimen of the coelacanth. Discovered in a fisherman’s catch and brought to the attention of the world by local museum official Marjorie Courtenay-Latimer in 1938, this fish was previously believed to have been extinct for 65-million years.