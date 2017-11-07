What are the plans for the 60th anniversary of the first release of the three classic Omega watches? We took the watches out of the museum and scanned each of them using unique digital technology to capture every detail of each original watch. We used all this information, along with the original model drawings, as design templates for new special editions of what we call the Trilogy, being released this year. We’ve revised the technology for the 21st century – but the watches remain true to the spirit of ’57.

What can we expect from the Trilogy as a collection? All three watches are cased in brushed and polished stainless steel, and they all feature black tropical dials. This time, the stainless-steel bracelets have been updated for strength, and they feature a retro-style Omega logo on the clasp. This is a playful nod to the past – you’ll see all the logos on the watches are in a different style. This references the way suppliers in the 1950s all interpreted the logo in their own way.

How many limited-edition pieces will be available? We made 3 557 of each of the three models, and they are delivered in a presentation box that takes inspiration from the original 1957 packaging, right down to the seahorse on the lid, a retro logo, and even red corduroy lining. The presentation box also comes with two spare straps, leather, and Nato, as well as the tool that you need to change them.

What makes each model special for you? The very first Seamaster 300 was highly sought-after, not only for its superb water-resistance, but also because of its black dial, broad arrow hour hand, bi-directional diving bezel, and recessed triangular hour markers. It was built for divers and underwater adventurers and is an icon of innovation and style. The 2017 model features a black aluminium bezel and retains the original Naïad sign on the crown. In 1957, this was a mark of the watch’s exceptional water resistance, so it was important to keep it on the new model. The seahorse on the caseback is also drawn just as it was in 1957.

The Railmaster, on the other hand, was always a simple, practical, and elegant watch that was made to be worn to work. The double-case antimagnetic watch was specifically designed for scientists and technicians – or anyone who worked close to electrical fields. We have continued with this unpretentious style right up to the 2017 model, which can still resist magnetic fields of up to 15 000 gauss.

The original Speedmaster is called the Broad Arrow because of its distinctive hands. It was one of the first chronograph wristwatches in the world, with its tachymeter scale printed on the bezel, as opposed to the dial. This feature was designed for racing-car drivers. On the new model, the font was redrawn to match the scale of the 1957 tachymeter.

What other launches can we look forward to from Omega this year? The famous Ladymatic timepiece has inspired some delicate new pieces of jewellery that blend the coolness of white ceramic with the intense glow of red gold. With its three seductive wave patterns, the ring interprets the watchcase, while the matching Ladymatic pendant is presented on a red-gold chain.