Page through the magazine and enlarge for easy viewing:

You might also like...

Five minutes with Carolyn Steyn, founder of 67 Blankets

We asked Carolyn Steyn to tell us about her forever-piece of jewellery, festive season plans and what Charles Greig trinket she’s hoping to find ...
Voices
1 month ago

Wanted: the watch and jewellery annual edition

Your guide to the best and most luxurious brands making their mark in the watches and jewellery arena for 2016/17
Watches & Jewellery
8 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.