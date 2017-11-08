Wanted
We meet: Antonio Macheve Jr of African menswear label, Xipixi
With the launch of his latest collection entitled “The Original Gentleman”, Antonio Macheve Jr gives us an inside look at his brand XIPIXI and his collaboration with THE Glenlivet
Watch
behind the scenes from our fashion shoot: Carry my world
Four hot trends from SA Menswear Week
Chanel
N°5 L’eau
Excuse us, we are just having a moment for Cartier's new Métiers D'Art bag
We are coveting this high jewellery Lovebirds bag
Vertu puts their Signature touch on their new handset
Object of desire: HAY’s Palissade collection
Object of desire: Elena Salmistraro’s Primates vase collection
Another day, another red carpet for Alessandra Ambrosio
Could this be Omega’s hottest partnership yet?
A big win for Zenith as they defy all the watchmaking odds
WATCH:
Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid is a force to be reckoned with
Panerai auctions a once off timepiece to celebrate the opening of their new Bond Street Boutique
Upgrade of middle-class offers more powerful ride
BMW has revealed details of the new F750 and F850 GS which are due in SA in 2018
Sailing in style: 5 of the world’s most exclusive vessels
Dallara hits the road in it's own design
Alfa Romeo: The alpha leading the 'design' pack with their latest SUV
Watch Mungo's weavers work their magic at new museum mill
Mungo, SA's acclaimed linen brand, is adding a working weaving museum to their HQ in Old Nick Village outside Plettenberg Bay
The kitchen designers that rock our world
The Louvre Abu Dhabi: ‘A hub of culture, education and tolerance’
Up close to Ghana’s vibrant art scene
South Africa
Rest of Africa
The Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Meet a new breed of cowgirl
Karoo Ranching’s Julie Truter is passionate about the business of farming
Mauritius:
four corners in four days
Fun drinks, island-style
Ladakh:
an adventure race at the top of the world
Review
Best of Bothie: Hands on with the new Nokia 8
Nokia have finally launched their flagship phone and urge you to be Less Selfie, be more #Bothie. We try figure out what that means
Move it! Which active tech watch reigns supreme?
Hands on with the middle child of iPhones; the iPhone 8
Portable gaming is not just for your kids anymore
Column
Interviews
Profiles
Paul Scanlon is changing the game for Pernod Ricard
In just three years, Paul Scanlon, Pernod Ricard’s MD in South Africa, has scaled up the premium spirits company’s market share in Africa, through niche, streetwise branding
Shakilla Bisnath at Golden Treat
It's showtime:
Top of the podcasts
King Tha pays homage to icons of South African music
Food
Drinks
Leisure
The pioneer of foraging food has unveiled a remarkable new summer menu
Wolfgat in Paternoster forager’s menu is infamous for no explanations and plenty of Latin botanical names. We spoke to chef Kobus van der Merwe to uncover the incredible stories behind each course
Indian food gets the Tomlin treatment at Thali
Story time:
where to read Africa's short fiction online, from Aerodome to Writivism
Bookshelf
| Holiday reads
Watches & Jewellery
Magazine
Wanted:
the watches and jewellery edition
Your guide to the best and most luxurious brands making their mark in the watches and jewellery arena for 2017/18
Page through the magazine and enlarge for easy viewing:
