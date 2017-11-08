Vast historical knowledge, and this unique expertise, are part of the soul of Parmigiani, which is one of very few independent Swiss watch brands.

With a vertically integrated manufacture, it can legitimately claim its timepieces are 100% Swissmade. Research and development is conducted in-house, which means Parmigiani is able to create unique and limited-edition pieces, as well as produce handmade movements for up to 16 other brands, including Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet (Royal Oak) and Corum (Golden Bridge).

This year sees the company return to its roots, with an update of the first watch designed by Parmigiani 21 years ago. Our featured Chronomètre adds four understated options to the Toric collection, which traditionally featured the most grand complications. This contemporary interpretation of the original Toric with 40.8mm case is available in rose or white gold with a dial option of grained white or black opaline, and houses the new Cosccertified Calibre PF331 automatic movement with a 55-hour power reserve. The knurling around the bezel is inspired by the earlier version, and its slim profile is emphasised by the clever double-case design. The alligator straps are made by Hermès.

Parmigiani is inspired by nature and the Golden Ratio, which is evident in the perfectly balanced design based on the structure of a Doric column. The understated aesthetic of the Toric Chronomètre is complemented by the long javelin hands, the position of the date window, subtle minute track, and the proportions of the crisp Arabic numerals.

For the modern traveller, the collection also includes a 42.8mm Hémisphères Rétrograde featuring the Calibre PF317 automatic movement with a 50-hour power reserve and carefully considered placement of two time-zone subdials.

Completing the offering in the top tier are the grand complication pieces. These comprise four minute repeaters, three of which feature dial designs inspired by past masterpieces restored by the atelier and held by the Sandoz Family Foundation, the owners of Parmigiani. There is also the Toric Tecnica. Featuring a perpetual calendar, minute repeater, and tourbillon.