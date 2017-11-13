Longines' Avigation BigEye
Longines' Avigation BigEye
Image: Supplied

The watch world’s love affair with all things revisited continues, as Longines’ reinterpretation of a 1930s chronograph, the Avigation BigEye, won the revival award at the industry’s annual excellence awards.

True to the spirit of pilots’ watches, the winning Longines model displays a very readable dial with a focus on the minute counter and impressive push buttons that enable the wearer to handle them while wearing gloves.

The 41mm diameter case houses a L688 column wheel chronograph movement, its semi-glossy black dial is decorated with Arabic numerals coated with SuperLuminova©, and a domed crystal and brown leather watch strap add vintage elegance to the piece.

