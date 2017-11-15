A recent article at cyclist.co.uk supports my case, quoting former F1 engineer Simon Smart who is now the UK’s leader in aero technology and riding position optimisation, and Mike Burrows the designer of the Lotus Type 108 bicycle who considers the advantages of hair-on to promote a “turbulent boundary”, which could reduce drag.
For most riders though it’s simply about participating and a sense of achievement.
But where there are followers and gatherings there will be strict rules which need to be obeyed. Velominati.com, the ‘keepers of the cog’ have a list of simple [unbendable] truths of cycling etiquette, which includes Rule #4 ‘It's all about the bike’, a cocky reference to the book by the no-longer-so-popular Lance Armstrong. “It is, absolutely, without question, unequivocally, about the bike. Anyone who says otherwise is obviously a twatwaffle,” reads this rule. And of course Rule #33 ‘Shave your guns’. “Legs are to be carefully shaved at all times. If, for some reason, your legs are to be left hairy, make sure you can dish out plenty of hurt to shaved riders, or be considered a hippie douche on your way to a Critical Mass.”
Mechanical watches can’t compete for accuracy with their electronic siblings but a COSC (Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres) certified timepiece is accepted as an indication of the highest possible accuracy and precision of a luxury timepiece. Even my 51-year-old Tudor Prince Oysterdate self-winding movement keeps accurate enough time for me but the racing elite and budding Froomes concerned about the hair’s distance between them and the competition would be better served by a TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, the official timekeeper of the 94.7 race this year. Coincidentally, TAG is the only official timekeeper of any cycling race or marathon in SA.