Cyclists crack me up. If they were all in peak shape with a sleek silhouette like Chris Froome and not the middle-aged spread I see on the roads, putting the elastic capabilities of Lycra to extreme test, I’d view them with less disdain. I should, however, be impressed by the fact that in the last decade or so South Africans whose physical activities might traditionally have been limited to a weekly round of golf and lifting a pint at the 13th, are now sharing razor blades and Veet with their wives or girlfriends. Not to mention spending their annual bonuses on bikes, which cost more than an entry level Hyundai.

With the 21st annual 94.7 Cycle Challenge coming up this weekend, I’m pleased to be miles away from the mayhem and inconvenience of suburban road closures as an expected 26000 entrants tackle the 94.7km race, the second-largest timed cycle race in the world after the Cape Argus – weather dependent of course.

Participants will no doubt be taking all measures to reduce their drag coefficient but let’s face facts: shaved legs are about vanity, and vanity only. Time and money is better spent on improving aerodynamics through better riding position and a good set of aero handlebars. Professional cyclist are excused though as their tortured leg muscles require regular massaging and smooth surfaces are better for Band-Aids applied after wipeouts and hairs hath no place. Fully formed hipster facial hairs have, however, been spotted on the Tour de France, so I rest my case.