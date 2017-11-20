We’ve been treated to this partnership of Italian brilliance since 2012, with the Bulgari and Maserati fusion getting us accustomed to prestige luxury and excellence in design. Summer 2017, however, brings us next level lap of luxury with two new Octo Special Editions to celebrate this high octane partnership.

At first glance, you are no doubt intrigued by the striking dial effect that references the rev counter of a real Maserati. The timepiece also features retrograde minutes and a jumping hour display, created with a design that evokes all the style codes of Maserati cars. Naturally, this clever and unusual piece of design will appeal to the owners and aficionados of the car that bears the Trident brand emblem.