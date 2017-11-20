We’ve been treated to this partnership of Italian brilliance since 2012, with the Bulgari and Maserati fusion getting us accustomed to prestige luxury and excellence in design. Summer 2017, however, brings us next level lap of luxury with two new Octo Special Editions to celebrate this high octane partnership.

At first glance, you are no doubt intrigued by the striking dial effect that references the rev counter of a real Maserati. The timepiece also features retrograde minutes and a jumping hour display, created with a design that evokes all the style codes of Maserati cars. Naturally, this clever and unusual piece of design will appeal to the owners and aficionados of the car that bears the Trident brand emblem.

For the Bulgari Octo devotee, the brand has remained true to the rest of the Octo family, with the powerfully structured case that has become benchmark to the collection in terms of contemporary design. Nuances of the Maserati design, however have been subtly and – we think you’ll agree – tastefully, introduced through the colours, materials and fonts used in the design. While the dial’s design conjures the car’s dashboard and counters, a topstitched leather strap subtly references automobile upholstery.

These two new Octo models specially developed by Bulgari with Maserati, symbolically embody their shared mechanics of excellence with an important focus on exclusivity. While the timepieces will be available from all Bulgari boutiques, and since Bulgari has spoilt us with two versions, all that remains is the tricky choice of model.

TO GRANSPORT OR GRANLUSSO?

In the same way that a Maserati can smoothly transition from road to track, the Octo Maserati can be appreciated for its sporty yet elegant interpretation: Sporty comes in the GranSport version with a slick black DLC-treated carbon and a black dial with silver tones and blue indications (numerals, hour-markers, counters and hands). It sits proudly on the wrist showing its modern strength and avant-garde design. The more elegant version falls to the GranLusso, which comes in 18kt pink gold. This dial is also black but the entire set of hands and indications get a pink gold upgrade, instantly exhibiting the refined Bulgari touch.

Both of these limited edition watches were introduced at the Frankfurt motor show (IAA), despite a few lucky gentlemen drivers having already received their exclusive Octo GranTurismo edition pieces. These elite few form a select circle, since this special edition in black DLC-treated steel was reserved for the 30 clients who purchased the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabiro cars, that were unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

Image: Supplied

