For the Bulgari Octo devotee, the brand has remained true to the rest of the Octo family, with the powerfully structured case that has become benchmark to the collection in terms of contemporary design. Nuances of the Maserati design, however have been subtly and – we think you’ll agree – tastefully, introduced through the colours, materials and fonts used in the design. While the dial’s design conjures the car’s dashboard and counters, a topstitched leather strap subtly references automobile upholstery.
These two new Octo models specially developed by Bulgari with Maserati, symbolically embody their shared mechanics of excellence with an important focus on exclusivity. While the timepieces will be available from all Bulgari boutiques, and since Bulgari has spoilt us with two versions, all that remains is the tricky choice of model.