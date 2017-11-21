This festive season, Vacheron Constantin boutiques and displays have been given a magical makeover. Think immaculate white clothed mantles designed to transport you into a snowy setting of serenity, gentleness and authenticity that makes you want to roam the colder parts of the world and experience the glimmer of delicate snowflakes.

Along with the enchanting atmosphere, comes three exceptional Vacheron Constantin models that will no doubt, leave a magical imprint this festive season. Even the softest light will suffuse the dial of the Overseas watch, ignite the sparkle of the Traditionelle watch (dedicated to women), and illuminate the gold moon set against the constellations that adorn the Patrimony timepiece.

But don’t simply take our word for it, take a look at this icy-cool trio for yourself.