The new collection was launched at the Neuchâtel Observatory, a fitting location as this was where the first Longines quartz clock with absolute precision was certified back in 1954. The Conquest V.H.P, however represents another new achievement in the field of quartz, by combining great precision and high technicality with a sporty look, which we think you’ll agree is marked by the Longines unique elegance.

A quick history lesson: In 1954, Longines developed a first quartz clock, which quickly set a long series of precision records at the Neuchátel Observatory. The clock was housed in the mythical Chronocinégines (an instrument that became a pioneer in the history of timekeeping, which gave judges a film strip composed of a series of prints at 1/100th of a second, allowing them to follow the athletes at the moment they crossed the finish line).