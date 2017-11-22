In 1969, further technological mastery led Longines to reveal the Ultra-Quartz, the first quartz wristwatch that was conceived to be mass-produced. And finally, a huge stride was made in 1984, with the quartz calibre that was fitted in the Conquest V.H.P., setting a precision record for that time.
Fast forward to today and as an extension of these historic milestones, Longines presents its new Conquest V.H.P., which now comes equipped with a movement that has been developed by Longines’ exclusive ETA manufacturing company. The movement is best known for its high degree of precision, and its ability to reset its hands after an impact or even after exposure to a magnetic field by using the GPD (gear position detection) system. The timepiece also boasts a very long battery life and a perpetual calendar. In the true essence of Conquest, this exceptional timepiece brings together high technicality and dynamic aesthetic.