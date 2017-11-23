Baby Grand Piano
VIP guests were treated to a glittering evening of music and theatre at Arthur Kaplan’s 3rd annual gala concert, which is hosted each year in support of local classical music artists.

An air of mystery surrounded the Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria, as stylish patrons arrived donning embellished masks, in line with the Moonlight Masquerade theme.

Pianists Lezanti van Sittert and Charl du Plessis
Enthralling sounds were created by pianists Lezanti van Sittert and Charl du Plessis and accompanying these artists, were bassist Werner Spies, Hugo Radyn on drums, violinists Lizelle le Roux and Ané van Staden, Jeanne-Louise Moolman on viola and cellist, Susan Mouton.

The evening’s musical talent served as a metaphor for the event’s honoured Arthur Kaplan Moonlight Pavé Collection – just as the musicians approach each chord and phrase, every precious stone at Arthur Kaplan is handled with great consideration and care.

Rounding off the evening, the best dressed lady and gentleman were each awarded a Rado timepiece.

