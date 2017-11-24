If you aren’t already aware, each year Panerai launches a timepiece inspired by Ancient Chinese Astrological Tradition.

Each special edition is superbly engraved on the cover with the corresponding symbol, made by master craftsman, using the ancient Italian technique of Sparsello.

The new Luminor 1950 Sealand 3 Days Automatic Acciaio 44mm, is the latest special edition dedicated by Panerai to the Year of the Dog.

Quality time: Ulysse Nardin Year of the Dog Classico Collection

To celebrate the eleventh in the 12-year cycle, the Swiss manufacture has added to the Classico Collection with a lively looking creature on its Year ...
Watches & Jewellery
12 days ago

Just 88 models have been made for this limited edition, which marks the tenth model created by Panerai in honour of the ancient Chinese Zodiac tradition, dating back to the 14th century B.C. It comes after the timepieces dedicated to the Ox, the Tiger, the Rabbit, the Dragon, the Snake, the Horse, the Goat, the Monkey and the Rooster.

The year of the Dog officially begins on 16 February 2018, and those born are believed to have strong feelings and an exceptional regard for those close to them. They are honest and sincere, so other people trust them. Meticulous and brilliantly intelligent, they may seem a little reserved and persistent, but they have a sense of honour and decency, which makes them invaluable companions, just like the animal under whose sign they were born!

You might also like...

Longines is turning back time

A re-visit to an 80s classic has us feeling oh, so nostalgic!
Watches & Jewellery
12 days ago

Cool down with Vacheron Constantin

Any icy-cool collection your wrist will be dying to try on for size
Watches & Jewellery
13 days ago

Bulgari rallies Maserati

Your Christmas watch wish list just got way more exciting with this dose of serious Italian motoring style
Watches & Jewellery
14 days ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.