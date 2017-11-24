Just 88 models have been made for this limited edition, which marks the tenth model created by Panerai in honour of the ancient Chinese Zodiac tradition, dating back to the 14th century B.C. It comes after the timepieces dedicated to the Ox, the Tiger, the Rabbit, the Dragon, the Snake, the Horse, the Goat, the Monkey and the Rooster.

The year of the Dog officially begins on 16 February 2018, and those born are believed to have strong feelings and an exceptional regard for those close to them. They are honest and sincere, so other people trust them. Meticulous and brilliantly intelligent, they may seem a little reserved and persistent, but they have a sense of honour and decency, which makes them invaluable companions, just like the animal under whose sign they were born!