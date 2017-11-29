The winning bidder in the auction will be invited to the new Panerai Boutique where they will be welcomed by the head watchmaker to discover the intricacies of their new timepiece.

The unique 47mm Luminor Submersible 1950 3 Days Automatic Bronzo is inspired by Panerai’s historic creations for the Royal Italian Navy, featuring the iconic Luminor Submersible case in bronze.

The timepiece is a celebration of Panerai’s reputation for creating renowned underwater watches with unique characteristics, excellent technical features and strong historical inspiration.

The bronze used to make the case and the classic bridge device protecting the winding crown is an alloy of copper and pure tin, which is highly resistant to the corrosive action of seawater and atmospheric agents.

As well as being structurally very strong, the material preserves its warm tones while acquiring a modern ‘worn’ look from the development of patina. This patina is the result of the reaction of bronze to its environment and it has no effect on the intrinsic properties of the material, but it is a visual sign of the natural ageing process. The rich hues of the case are complemented by a deep brown dial and completed by a brown leather strap.

All proceeds from the auction of the time piece will be donated to the Royal Yachting Association to support their charitable sailing programme OnBoard - an initiative to promote equal access to sailing for young people from all social and economic backgrounds whilst encouraging their character development.

Panerai, 30 New Bond Street, London, UK.