A friend sent me a link recently to a FastCompany article headlined 'What Will It Take To Close The Gender Gap In Urban Cycling?' It was US city-focused but I’d never given the matter a second thought. I’d never be so naive as to think that we are all equal when it comes to our roads but that had nothing to do with gender. It’s pure survival out there, every man and woman for themselves. Cycling is an essential form of sustainable transportation in our cities, which are becoming more congested by the day. However, addressing issues associated with poor infrastructure resulting from cities designed around the car, traditional associations with masculine activities and the rapidly evolving cityscapes make for interesting reading.

Everyone’s experiences and circumstances are different. Safety, infrastructure, history, stigma, societal norms. If only more potentially life-shifting aspects of our cities and environment changed as fast as fashion. Cycling is physically and mentally empowering. It’s about freedom and independence. It’s liberating for both men and woman as long as a minibus taxi doesn’t cut you off. Cape Town is congested and divers believe they have the right of way, while Joburg is just scary unless you get up at 4am for your ride. According to the article, women make up less than 25 percent of bicycle trips taken in the US. I’m not sure of the figures in SA but I’m hopeful that even if we have little say over the dire state of public transportation, we will at least have a little more control over OUR new bicycle lanes in the near future.