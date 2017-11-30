Perhaps an unlikely connection at first, the Tommy Hilfiger X Gigi Hadid partnership is growing from strength to strength.

In fact, as the dust settles on the recent Spring/Summer 2018 collection season, an interesting statistic has crossed our smartphones by means of Twitter. Across all of the shows between New York, London, Milan and Paris, it was Tommy Hilfiger’s show at the close of London Fashion Week that yielded the greatest engagement on the social media platform. He was followed by an impressive line-up of Burberry, Chanel, Fenty X Puma and Versace. With a statistic like that, it’s time we all start taking the collaboration seriously.

The show took place at London’s iconic Roundhouse, which has boasted some of music’s biggest legends on its stage – The Rolling Stones, The Doors, and Pink Floyd to name a few.

It also was undoubtedly the longest catwalk seen at LFW this year and was impressively decorated with acrobats descending from the ceiling in Tommy Hilfiger athleisure wear. While her famous sibling was also in the line-up, Gigi Hadid was star of the show and even blew a kiss to Vogue’s new Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.