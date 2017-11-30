Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid
Perhaps an unlikely connection at first, the Tommy Hilfiger X Gigi Hadid partnership is growing from strength to strength.

In fact, as the dust settles on the recent Spring/Summer 2018 collection season, an interesting statistic has crossed our smartphones by means of Twitter. Across all of the shows between New York, London, Milan and Paris, it was Tommy Hilfiger’s show at the close of London Fashion Week that yielded the greatest engagement on the social media platform. He was followed by an impressive line-up of Burberry, Chanel, Fenty X Puma and Versace. With a statistic like that, it’s time we all start taking the collaboration seriously.

The show took place at London’s iconic Roundhouse, which has boasted some of music’s biggest legends on its stage – The Rolling Stones, The Doors, and Pink Floyd to name a few.

It also was undoubtedly the longest catwalk seen at LFW this year and was impressively decorated with acrobats descending from the ceiling in Tommy Hilfiger athleisure wear.  While her famous sibling was also in the line-up, Gigi Hadid was star of the show and even blew a kiss to Vogue’s new Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.

It was clear that this model turned designer meant business. The see-now, buy-now collection is undeniably aimed towards its devoted millennial audience, which will no doubt be wearing the collection’s puffer jackets and slip dresses, immediately.

On the back of Gigi Hadid’s third successful collection for Tommy Hilfiger comes a shiny new timepiece, selected and styled by the international supermodel too. True to Gigi’s own style, the watch boasts an athletic look with a slate blue dial and mesh bracelet. ‘I’m excited to unveil this season’s must-have watch,’ said Hadid, ‘a beautiful timepiece is a great way to express your unique style and complete any outfit.’

Mr Hilfiger himself gushed about how every cool-kid in fashion will be decorating their wrist with this watch in the coming months, ‘The watch that is selected and modelled by Gigi in our Fall 2017 advertising campaign embodies her cool and edgy attitude,’ he said. ‘It perfectly represents the spirit of rock-and-roll glamour from our collection’.

