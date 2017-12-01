THE DEFY LAB IN A NUTSHELL
The timepiece by Zenith boldly defies the sprung balance regulating-organ principle that has been around since 1675, and instead called on technologies based on the latest research in horology and in the science of materials.
Aptly named the Defy Lab, it represents a major watchmaking breakthrough with its new monolithic oscillatore which replaces up to 30 components of the conventional regulating organ.
This does away with all the stages that are normally required for the latter, such as assembly, adjustment, setting, testing and lubrication. Beating at the incredible frequency of 15Hz and boasting a generous 60 hours of autonomy, this revolutionary movement achieves an average daily precision of 0.3 seconds, a degree of performance that it maintains for 95% of its power reserve.
Insensitive to gravity and dispensing with any need for lubricants, the Defy Lab is triple certified: for its precision, for its exceptional insensitivity to temperature changes (far exceeding the ISO-3159 standard), as well as for its outstanding resistance to magnetic fields up to 1,100 Gauss, which is 18 times better than the ISO-764 standard.
And to attire this distillation of innovation and technology, Zenith has chosen the world’s lightest aluminium composite, Aeronith.