This month, the 2017 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève unveiled its prize list in front of an audience composed of leading personalities and representatives of the Swiss watch industry. One of the most-anticipated on the prize list, the Innovation Watch Prize, was awarded to Zenith for its Defy Lab. Considered a fitting prize by most, as the world’s most accurate watch, Zenith will certainly be writing its future.

‘We are truly proud to receive this prize, which we see as the most important of them all. Here at Zenith, we are determined to instil a genuine start-up spirit and to reconnect the brand with innovation, the driving force for growth since our founding 152 years ago.’ Zenith’s CEO, Julien Tornare beamed with pride. ‘It is a real reward and a token of recognition for the work accomplished by our entire staff!’

‘I congratulate the Zenith teams as well as the R&D Institute of the LVMH Watches Division. Through this synergy of competencies devoted to serving Zenith, they have demonstrated and confirmed that Zenith now represents the future of the traditional watchmaking art,’ said Jean-Claude Biver, President of LVMH Watch Division.