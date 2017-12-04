It was an evening of glitz and glam on the exquisite Hibiscus Island in Miami, as Alessandra Ambrosio and other celebrity guests raised their glasses to the refined new Aqua Terra collection by Omega.

The collection’s design stays true to the popular model’s timeless look but it also includes a fresh design twist to give each new watch an added edge of style.

Against magnificent views of the Miami skyline and with Omega’s new Seamaster collection on display, guests were treated to cocktails along with these visual feasts.

Alessandra Ambrosio is the face of Omega’s advertising campaign for the new Aqua Terra Ladies’ collection. The campaign features the Brazilian model enjoying an idyllic summer’s day on board an elegant yacht in the Med – something, we suspect the model is accustomed to!