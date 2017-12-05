We all love Swatch watches for their bright and exciting designs but now you could love your Swatch for your own design. That’s right, this season Swatch is handing over the design power to all their fans and letting them take a swing at watch-making themselves, with their Swatch X You series.

Who wouldn’t want a customised timepiece on their wrist? All it takes is five easy steps, which you can do either online or in-store.

First, you need to select a Gent or New Gent case size, followed by a watch head. Next, you’ll choose both sections of the silicone strap at 12 o’clock and at 6 o’clock – there are plenty of options to choose from. Think minty green to racy red stripes. Then, finish your unique timepiece with a loop and if you’re still enjoying the process you could even choose a pin or an extra loop decorated with images including birthday cakes, flying hearts and wedding bands.

The toughest part? Actually choosing your favourite options!