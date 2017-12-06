Ryk Neethling tries his hand at watchmaking

Our very own Olympic swimming champion and gold medallist, Ryk Neethling recently visited the Jaeger-LeCoultre manufacturing centre in Switzerland. During his visit, he was introduced to the incredible 180 various skills involved in developing and producing the luxurious and sought after Jaeger-LeCoultre timepieces.

Neethling also had the chance to meet the Jaeger-LeCoultre master-watchmakers, who handed over the tools and gave Neethling the chance to try assembling the timepieces himself.

‘What particularly impressed me during my visit was the passion, the precision, the values and the work ethic that permeate the corridors. I was absolutely stunned by the workmanship – I personally tried my hand at some techniques, which made me realise what it actually takes to produce such finely-crafted pieces.’