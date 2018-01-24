From overcrowded inboxes to always-on social media, online shopping to the black hole that is binge-watching streamed TV series, we’ve allowed the Internet to rule our lives. The up side of course is that it has empowered us, connected us and given us a voice, made us more inquisitive and questioning.

Loaded with new-found knowledge, the new breed of conscientious consumers can often know more about a product than the producers themselves. They seek experiences but more so an emotional connect and are brand loyal if the track record is sound and ethical. From fashion retailers to restaurants and travel destinations extra kudos go to luxury brands who give back in some meaningful way.

The arts, fashion and sports are easy, sexy categories to play in and guarantee columns of media exposure in return for support. Fortunately, the network of correspondents, global news channels and social media have brought to our attention the far more needy causes. Defenseless children are threatened daily by war and famine, women’s rights being undermined and global warming and pollution threatening our environments and oceans. From literacy projects to conservation, here are a few luxury brands taking action and contributing to change. With a few timepieces to match.