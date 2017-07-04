I have been stalking foodbabysoul. My curiosity about the city streets has long led me in all sorts of interesting directions. I often say wryly that in Joburg if you put your hand in someone else’s hand and let them lead you to places they know best you can find the most incredible things, and parts of yourself you may have lost in the humdrum, dog eat dog, taxi in the oncoming traffic lane day to day. You could also end up naked, and in a ditch wondering where your wallet went. So far my luck is in.

What caught my attention about foodbabysoul is her stitches across the city, threads woven into a tapestry of fabrics, adorning the plinths of public artworks, wrapped onto columns holding up shops on Diagonal Street, bowties and woolly hats adorning Newtown’s delicately carved wooden heads, her markings on the usually nondescript bags hauled by the thousands of recycling waste-pickers crossing the city into the suburbs and back each day.

She uses embroidery and applique, crochet and weaving. The stuff that once belonged in the hands of leisured ladies in drawing rooms now brought to bear on a gritty and unkempt city. The fabrics are a mix of scraps, much of it collected from legendary couturier Marianne Fassler whose designs sell for thousands of rands, and screen printer and artist Yda Walt who renders the world around her in quirky felt artworks. Offcuts of Jacques van der Watt’s intricate laser–cut designs from his label Black Coffee, a fashion week catwalk favourite, were recently added to her collection and will find their way to the streets.