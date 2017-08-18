Indeed, part of what Cape Town-based distributors Truman & Orange initially found arresting about the Godet brand was, as partner Rowan Leibbrandt recalls, its “stunning backstory”: “they’re on the fifteenth generation of family ownership. That part of it really enthralled us.” Godet is the only cognac distillery still operating out of the ancient coastal city of La Rochelle, which endows its various delineations with a signature, almost salty, minerality. Moreover, because it is a smaller, privately owned distillery, it boasts significantly older stock than its larger competitors are able to –one of the Godet family’s favourite legends pertains to the way in which Jacques Godet managed to hide and protect his best stock, when Godet was sequestered by German forces in 1942.

As Leibbrandt emphatically states, though, Godet’s sentimental mystique is by no means the exclusive source of its unique appeal. “More importantly, the cognac style that they do is a very different animal to the normal style of cognacs that one can find in South Africa.” Whereas most good cognacs are akin to single-malt whiskies, insofar as their exposure to oak imbues them with a honeyed, wooded character, Godet cognacs are comparatively floral and devoid of oak-drawn flavours. “They use extremely old barrels which don’t overpower the cognac,” Leibbrandt explains. “You get a kind of dryness that comes from the barrel, you don’t get this overwhelming honey and oak. You let the cognac stand on its own, and you get all these lovely floral flavours coming out. It’s a very old style of cognac-making, that predates whisky as an international category.”