BLOEMENDAL GUEST COTTAGE

Some winter weekends call for a hearty dose of solitude, and there is no more idyllic refuge than the Bloemendal Guest Cottage in Riebeek-Kasteel. It’s a beautifully appointed cottage, so tranquil you’ll realise this was the escepe from the city you never knew you needed. The chic, self-catering cottage is perfect for bunkering in and keeping toasty, thanks to the hearth-like fireplace. bloemendal-riebeek.co.za