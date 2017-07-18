THE SHOP

No trip to Central London is complete without a turn about the ancient Tudor building on the corner of Carnaby and Regent streets. Make sure you enter Liberty of London through the Great Marlborough Street entrance and you’ll pass buckets of the most beautiful blooms, belonging to florist Nikki Tibbles. Once you’ve inhaled their sweet scent, walk into the accessories department and head straight for the Rockins stand. It’s run by former Vivienne Westwood and Agent Provocateur executive Jessica Morris, and the Rockins skinny silk scarves are the only wind-arounds for this season. Grab a Turquoise Tropicalia Scarf, a Liberty limited-edition, inspired by the drawings of William Morris, and the tropical birds Jimi Hendrix famously released into Carnaby Street in the sixties. If, however, it’s fragrance you’re after, turn left and enter beauty-product nirvana. Liberty boasts one of the largest Le Labo counters in the country, and there are also many exclusive, limited-run treasures on offer, including the cult Votary facial oil and the insanely divine Byredo Heliotropa scent, which is deep with gardenia and Somalia incense top notes. libertylondon.com/uk/home