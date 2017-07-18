A royal wedding can catapult a designer to stratospheric heights, and that’s exactly what happened when Pippa Middleton chose Giles Deacon to create her wedding dress. Deacon, a Central Saint Martins graduate, has paid his dues, working around the ready-to-wear circuit, and completing stints at Jean Charles De Castelbajac, Bottega Veneta, and Emanuel Ungaro. The designer, known for his creative and eccentric style, closed his eponymous ready-to-wear store in 2016, opting for a couture-only atelier with 50 or so select clients. For Middleton, he created a dress that was definitively English — made from a single sheath of lace, embroidered with tiny pearls, and finished with a soft tulle underskirt. The dress is restrained, with subtle drama, a depth of quality, and a flounce of romance that is reminiscent of the Visconti era: and it obviously came with a price to match. giles-deacon.com