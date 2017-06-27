When not enjoying a private, Maasai-led safari, guests can partake in activities that include scenic flights, horse riding, cave dining, and excursions to Tsavo and Amboseli National parks.

Campi ya Kanzi, built in partnership with the Maasai community of the Kuku Group Ranch, works closely with the locals. The establishment supports a community trust, which employs 265 Kenyans, and offers education services with 56 teachers employed in 22 schools. Health services (including a lab), are also provided to the surrounding community through the trust. There are also conservation services, including a compensation programme funded by tourism surcharges. The compensation programme reimburses owners for all their livestock killed by wildlife.

Campi ya Kanzi founder Luca Belpietro believes community involvement is integral to his operation. “Seventy-five percent of wildlife in Kenya is living outside of the parks. Unless local landlords see value in wildlife on their land, there are no conservation policies which can succeed,” Belpietro says. “If we want to see animals in the next 20 years, we must make sure their presence benefits the local landlords.” maasai.com