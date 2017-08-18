Give me an example of when you failed at something. How did you react and how did you overcome failure? I just notice I am unable to win art prizes. I have been a successful artist but nobody ever gave me a prize, not even at school where all the teachers wanted to buy my paintings. I think I am a real artist. I intend to make more art.
If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be? Time is a Gift: The Unauthorised Biography of Professor Samson Kambalu
What makes you angry? Bigotry and duplicity, and the tendency to measure value in numbers.
What was the biggest risk you ever took and what did you learn from it? Becoming an artist – now I bet there are very few people in the world who would beat me at job satisfaction.
What’s your most significant project? Tell me about it, what did you achieve and how? My PhD Research into how the problematic of the gift animates various aspects of my life, identity and art practice.
If you were a brand, what would your motto be? Exercise and exorcise.